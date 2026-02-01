Two customers stabbed to death amid fight over delay in serving food at Ghaziabad dhaba

Police said the clash took place around 10 pm at 'Vaishno Dhaba' when three friends entered into a heated argument over the delay with the dhaba owner and workers.

By: Express News Service
2 min readGhaziabadFeb 1, 2026 06:30 AM IST
Dispute over delayed food turns deadly in Ghaziabad eatery; two stabbed to death, one injured.
Two men were stabbed to death and another critically injured following a dispute over a delay in serving food at an eatery in Ghaziabad’s Khoda late Friday, police said. Four suspects have been booked for murder.

The argument soon escalated into a violent clash, with both sides attacking each other with sharp-edged weapons, including kitchen knives.

The deceased have been identified as Shri Pal (25) and Satyam Kumar (26), both residents of Nehru Vihar in Khoda. Their friend, Anurag Kumar, sustained serious injuries, police said.

Locals present at the eatery informed the police, who rushed to the spot and shifted the three injured to a nearby hospital.

“During treatment, two of the injured succumbed to their injuries, while the third person is currently out of danger,” DCP (Trans Hindon) Dasarath Nimish Patil said.

Police said that after arriving at the eatery, the three friends sought that their order be delivered to an e-rickshaw in which they were sitting.

According to a preliminary investigation, the problem started when the order was delayed. The three men entered into a heated argument and allegedly slapped Suraj, the dhaba owner. Soon, other staff members intervened, leading to a clash.

Suraj, his associates Rajan and Vishesh as well as a dhaba worker, Rajesh, have been booked for murder, police said.

The DCP said CCTV camera footage from nearby areas were examined to identify all persons involved in the incident. Several suspects have been identified and are being questioned, said police.

