Two customers stabbed to death amid fight over delay in serving food at Ghaziabad dhaba

Dispute over delayed food turns deadly in Ghaziabad eatery; two stabbed to death, one injured. (Representational Image)

Two men were stabbed to death and another critically injured following a dispute over a delay in serving food at an eatery in Ghaziabad’s Khoda late Friday, police said. Four suspects have been booked for murder.

Police said the clash took place around 10 pm at ‘Vaishno Dhaba’ when three friends entered into a heated argument over the delay with the dhaba owner and workers.

The argument soon escalated into a violent clash, with both sides attacking each other with sharp-edged weapons, including kitchen knives.

The deceased have been identified as Shri Pal (25) and Satyam Kumar (26), both residents of Nehru Vihar in Khoda. Their friend, Anurag Kumar, sustained serious injuries, police said.