Custody of Deep Sidhu extended by 7 days

A Delhi court Tuesday extended by seven days the police custody of actor Deep Sidhu in connection with the violence on Republic Day at Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor parade against the Centre’s three new laws.

Sidhu was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Bhujali after the expiry of his police custody. Police sought extension of his custodial interrogation, saying it was required for further investigation and to identify other accused persons in the case.

The court had on February 9 sent Sidhu to police custody for seven days after police alleged he was one of the main instigators of the violent incidents at Red Fort.

Police had alleged there are videos where Sidhu can be seen at the site of the incident. “He was instigating the crowd. He was also one of the main rioters. Several social media accounts need to be searched to identify the co-conspirators. Also his permanent address is given as Nagpur but several places need to be visited in Punjab and Haryana to unearth further details,” the police had alleged.

“He can be seen coming out with the person who hoisted the flag and congratulating him. He came out and gave speeches in loud hailers and provoked the crowd there,” police said.