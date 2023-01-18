Currency notes, sloganeering, demand to sack top bureaucrats: Stormy scenes mark Day 3 of Winter Session; House adjourned

The Delhi Legislative Assembly was adjourned on Wednesday after a furore over the findings of a Privileges Committee report alleging a conspiracy to derail the functioning of the city’s government hospitals in the run-up to the municipal elections last December.

The proceedings began with Rithala AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal producing wads of currency notes from a plastic carry bag, which he claimed he had been given as token money from local strongmen to allow select contractors to provide manpower for contractual jobs – in this case a nursing orderly – at Dr Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini, and claiming a threat to his life.

Goyal said he had accepted the token money – Rs 15 lakh – in a bid to lure them into being caught red-handed but requests to multiple police agencies to help him set up a sting operation had not succeeded with his written complaint in the matter falling on deaf ears with the Lieutenant Governor, the Anti-Corruption Branch and the Delhi Police.

This was why he had chosen to bring the cash so that the House could show him the way forward, he told Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, who referred the matter to the Privileges Committee. Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri requested L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena to recommend a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Goyal’s allegations.

The House was adjourned till Thursday after sloganeering Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs stormed the well demanding that Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Health Secretary Amit Singla and Principal Secretary Finance Dr. Ashish Chandra Verma be sacked. This was after Committee member Saurabh Bharadwaj briefed the members of the House regarding the findings of the report on the subject ‘Sabotaging the Functioning of OPD Counters in Delhi Government Hospitals at the Behest of the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor.’

Bharadwaj stated that the report found that Out Patient Department (OPD) counters across Delhi government hospitals were allegedly left unmanned “for months” because bureaucrats did not renew the service contracts of contractual employees, leaving the poor in the lurch.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia speaks during the last day of the Winter Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia speaks during the last day of the Winter Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Bharadwaj also accused Saxena of “threatening” Delhi government officers against allowing the smooth implementation of the AAP govFernment’s welfare schemes.

After a discussion on the alleged interference of the L-G in the functioning of the elected AAP government in matters ranging from what they alleged was the LG’s unconstitutional decision to nominate aldermen to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the appointment of members of the Delhi State Haj Committee among others, the House unanimously passed a resolution directing the Commissioner of the MCD and the Delhi government to ensure that elections of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Standing Committee are conducted as per Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act and the Constitution of India.

The Resolution also directed the Commissioner of the MCD to ensure that nominated Members were not allowed to vote in the House as stated in Article 243-R of the Constitution and Section 3 of Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.

“While oppressing the people of Delhi, the Lieutenant Governor has forgotten that his job is not to obey the orders of his masters but to follow the statutes of the Constitution. By constantly bypassing the elected government, he has insulted the Constitution, threatened our democracy, and is in contempt of the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court,” Sisodia alleged during the discussion adding that Saxena had “threatened to suspend and transfer officers to get his unlawful orders executed.”

Sisodia said that the Constitution had given the L-G the task of handling the Delhi Police but instead of doing so, he was “busy bypassing the government and appointing the (MCD’s) aldermen and presiding officer” when issues related to his Constitutional duties such as police, law and order and land were being relegated to the sidelines.

“The appointment of the presiding officer of the MCD and Haj committee members in an unconstitutional manner is a prime example of this. The Constitution gave the L-G the task of handling the Delhi Police, but he paid absolutely no attention to this responsibility. His sole task and achievement has been to bypass the government. A young woman is dragged 12 km in a car and brutally murdered by a BJP leader, but the L-G does not have the courage to stand up and say that the BJP leader did something wrong,” Sisodia said.

Saxena, the Deputy Chief Minister went on to allege, was behaving like a “Chieftain…who tortures people in the clan just for the approval and validation of his boss.”

As a Constitutional functionary, Sisodia said, the LG needed to be made to understand that decisions pertaining to local governance must be taken by the state government and that he had “absolutely no right to interfere in these decisions.”

BJP MLAs stage a protest during a session of Delhi Legislative Assembly, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo) BJP MLAs stage a protest during a session of Delhi Legislative Assembly, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The Deputy Chief Minister also said that Justice Lahoti had written in the Pahwa case judgement in 1998 that the L-G refers to the administrator and he has the authority to take decisions only in matters requiring judicial intervention. “It is his obligation to act as per the aid and advice of the elected government. But the LG says that he does not believe in the elected government at all. That’s why, in what was a gross violation of the statutes of the Constitution, he appointed the 10 aldermen himself in the MCD,” Sisodia alleged.

Another instance of “lawlessness and executive overreach”, Sisodia alleged, was the L-G’s nomination of a Congress councillor to the Haj Committee without her even having taken oath as a councillor, and by “threatening to suspend officers.”

“The BJP needs the votes of the Congress and the L-G had received an order from the headquarters of the BJP to make her a Haj Committee member. This is happening for the first time in the country that the LG does not ask the elected government anything and instead of giving suggestions to the government, he takes his own decisions and forces officers to obey his unconstitutional orders,” Sisodia said.

Referring to the Sultanpuri hit-and-run case, Sisodia said, “He did not have the courage to go to the victim’s house and tell her family that the BJP leader did something wrong. But L-G will not be able to say this because he knows that if he says this for one person, another BJP leader will be found involved in the crime.”

Sisodia requested the L-G to “follow the Constitution” and “work for the public, not to appease his Big Boss.”

Bhardwaj moved a resolution calling for “free and fair conduct of MCD Mayor & Standing Committee elections” in the Assembly questioning the appointments made by Saxena to the MCD.

“All the 10 nominated members who have been picked by the LG are party workers of the BJP. The post of LG is constitutional and he is obligated to remain impartial, then how did the list of BJP workers reach him and how did he appoint the aldermen? We need an answer,” Bharadwaj said.

Explaining the Constitutional procedure in the House, he said, “Under Article 243R of the Constitution of India and Section 3 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, the nominated members are not allowed to vote. L-G has also violated this condition.”