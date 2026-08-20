Curious case of two Fortuners, one identity: How Delhi cops cracked a stolen-car trail

Both SUVs were stolen — one from Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar in 2019 and the other from Preet Vihar in 2021. The owner of one of the vehicles, Aryan Mavi, has been arrested. (Express Photo)

Two white Toyota Fortuners, moving through different parts of Delhi, were caught on camera on the same day in April. There was just one problem: both appeared to be the same vehicle, carrying identical registration and chassis numbers.

A probe by the Delhi Police’s Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) later found that both SUVs had in fact been stolen — one from Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar in 2019 and the other from Preet Vihar in 2021. One had been sent to Jammu and Kashmir after its identity was allegedly altered to match that of the other.

The mix-up went so far that the SUV sent to Jammu and Kashmir was later recovered by the Vasant Kunj Police when they busted a syndicate that allegedly supplied stolen vehicles to other states. It was handed over to the owner of the 2019-stolen vehicle because its registration and chassis numbers matched his vehicle’s records.