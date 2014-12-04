Curious case of missing bins has HC asking questions

The court said Swachh Bharat Abhiyan seemed to be ‘a lot of pomp and show’ (Source: Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Observing that the cleanliness campaign seemed to be “a lot of pomp and show”, the Delhi High Court sought response from civic agencies on whether dustbins have been installed in all areas of Delhi.

The bench of Justices Badar Durrez Ahmed and Siddharth Mridul made the observation during a hearing on a PIL which alleged that segregated dustbins installed in the last few years had been “taken away” by the contractor, and that sanitation workers were not turning up to clean the city. The plea filed by social worker Sharad Tiwari, through advocate Sugrive Dubey, also alleged that trucks purchased to pick up garbage had “disappeared”.

“Most of the problems the people of Delhi have is with the MCDs (municipal corporation of Delhi). They are not doing their job,” the court said.

The court has now asked the three municipal corporations to file affidavits “indicating whether dustbins have been installed in all areas under their jurisdiction” and if there are adequate “dhalaos” for dumping garbage. The affidavits have to also indicate the number of trucks used for removing garbage from dustbins and “dhalaos” and if there is a specific duty cycle for collection and removal of waste.

Meanwhile, in a separate PIL on the sanitation condition of Dwarka, the court pulled up the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), South corporation and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) after their counsels said there was still a problem over who was responsible for clearing garbage from under the Metro line.

The PIL filed by law students Ebbani Aggarwal and Gaurav Deep had raised the issue of cleanliness in Dwarka, including the issue of ownership of the land under Metro line viaducts. The court directed the the DDA and the DMRC to file a joint affidavit by January on measures to pick up garbage from the land as all three agencies have claimed that they are not its owner.

The court also directed the South corporation and the DDA to begin construction of 18 garbage dhalaos in Dwarka “from tomorrow” after it was informed that the process of handing over the sites would take time.

“Complete the process expeditiously but start construction,” the court said. It also directed the DDA and the South corporation to ensure that no garbage or malba is dumped on the service lanes. Both PILs will now be heard on January 21.

