Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Curbs on BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel vehicles end; Delhi transport department meeting today

The restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars in Delhi were announced last week under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to curb pollution as the air quality level reached the "severe" poor category.

A water tanker sprays water to control the pollution level in New Delhi on Friday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Curbs imposed by the Delhi transport department on BS-III and BS-IV vehicles, mostly private cars, amid increasing pollution ended Sunday. The transport department will hold a meeting on Monday to review the situation and decide whether the restrictions should be continued, said an official.

The restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars in Delhi were announced last week under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to curb pollution as the air quality level reached the “severe” poor category.

Explained |What are Bharat Stage emissions standards?

According to a transport department official, “The ban on plying BS-III and BS-IV petrol and diesel vehicles was extended till November 13. The order lapsed and there is no restriction today (Monday) as so far no order has come to extend it. The air quality level has also improved in the past couple of days. However, the department will meet today to review the situation and will decide whether the curbs should continue or not.”

Another official said there is very less chance that the order will be extended. Under the ban, drivers who were found violating the rules were challaned Rs 20,000. Till November 11, the traffic police stopped/challaned about 5,882 people for plying BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 12:10:52 pm
