Monday, Sep 12, 2022

CUET: St Stephen’s can’t conduct interviews for non-Christians, says Delhi HC

The high court also set aside a communication by Delhi University that insisted on a single merit list for the admission of candidates belonging to the Christian community.

St Stephen’s and Delhi University have been at loggerheads over the minority institution’s refusal to do away with interviews for admissions to its general seats. The college announced in April that it will give 85 per cent weightage to CUET score and 15 per cent to the interview.

The Delhi High Court Monday said St Stephen’s College cannot conduct interviews for students belonging to non-minority communities for admission to undergraduate courses, and ordered it to withdraw the admission prospectus in accordance with Delhi University’s instructions. The college has been directed to issue a public notice declaring the amended admission procedure.

“The petitioner college shall follow the directive that 100 per cent weightage must be given to CUET-2022 score for admission of students belonging to the non-minority category applying to undergraduate courses,” said the division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad.

The court said the fundamental right under the Article 30(1) of the Constitution of India accorded to a minority institution cannot be extended to non-minority members and that the state can formulate regulation concerning administration of minority institutions to the extent that it is for the furtherance of the interest of the minority community and it is in a bid to prevent maladministration of the minority institutions.

“The aided minority educational institutions that are affiliated with the university must follow the norms and procedure of the said university,” said the court, adding the protection under Article 30(1) can be extended to the extent that it allows a minority institution to subclassify the reservation accorded to the minority community

The court set aside the communication dated May 9 sent by Delhi University that insisted on a single merit list for the admission of candidates belonging to the Christian community. “The respondent no.1 [DU] cannot insist upon a single merit list for admission of candidates belonging to Christian community regardless of any denominations/sub-sects/sub-categories within the Christian community,” it said.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 11:32:51 am
