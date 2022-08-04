scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 04, 2022

CUET phase II opens to hassle-free experience for candidates, kin

The process was quite smooth this time as all queries of candidates about syllabus, exam date and centre were answered on National Testing Agency website, unlike the examination held in July that was marred by multiple complaints.

New Delhi |
August 4, 2022 2:50:04 pm
CUET, CUET UG 2022, CUET postponed, CUET technical errorThe CUET, which is the second biggest entrance test in India, is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). (File Representational Photo)

Written by Sara Siddiqui & Mohana Sarkar
Candidates who are appearing for the all-India Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) Thursday reported a smoother experience of getting admit cards and exam centres this time around, unlike the examination held in July that was marred by multiple complaints. Many candidates had to miss their test after they complained of last-minute change of exam centres, technical issues and far-off exam centres. Many of them were also scheduled to write their paper on Thursday.

The second phase of the first-ever entrance test for under-graduate courses in central varsities is being held till August 20. The admit cards for candidates writing the second phase of CUET scheduled on August 4, 5 and 6 were issued by August 2.

Sagar, whose sister Kavita (18) was among the candidates, said she was writing the paper again since last time her centre faced server issues and the exam had to be cancelled eventually.

“The rescheduling was announced yesterday afternoon and the admit card was available for download in the evening,” he said.

Meena Devi, mother of Anisha Kumari, 18, said that though they were a little anxious they did not face any issues. “Anisha will be the first in our family to go to college which is why today’s exam is an important one. We received the centre and admit card details on August 1 itself. It took us one hour to reach by metro, and the centre gates opened on time,” she said.

Those accompanying students also said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) website was helpful in addressing their issues and questions.

Mahek Ahluwalia, sister of Ambuj Ahluwalia, 18, said, “The process was quite smooth and all our queries about the syllabus, exam date and centre were answered on the NTA website. The centre Ambuj got was 30 minutes drive from our home in Central Delhi so it wasn’t difficult to travel here. Ambuj got his admit card and centre details on August 2.”

The officials had promised that those students who had missed the July entrance test due to last-minute change of examination centre would be given another chance in July.

The CUET, which is the second biggest entrance test in India, is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

First published on: 04-08-2022 at 02:50:04 pm

