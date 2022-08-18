CUET Phase 4: Papers postponed at two centres in Delhi on day 2; students report issues with admit cards

Common University Entrance Test (CUET) papers were postponed yet again in at least two centres in Delhi on Thursday, the second day of Phase 4 the exam.

On Wednesday, day one of Phase 4, papers were postponed in 8 centres across Delhi and 13 centres across the country. On Thursday, in at least two of these centres – MD Indraprastha Senior Secondary Public School and Noble Exam Centre, both in Rohini – candidates were met once again with a notice from the National Testing Agency (NTA) stating that papers in both shifts at the centre for the day were postponed due to “technical/logistical reasons”.

“I had not received any SMS or email informing me of an exam cancellation, so I reached the centre at 7 am. We did not end up even entering the centre and at around 8:10, the notification was put up,” said Ankit Jha, who had papers scheduled at Noble Exam Centre on Thursday morning.

Students in other cities also reported exam cancellations. Anvi Jain, who had papers scheduled for Thursday afternoon at Integral University Lucknow received an automated call on Wednesday evening telling her that her scheduled exam has been cancelled and that she will be informed of new dates later.

In the meantime, chaos broke out on Thursday morning after many students who opted to appear for papers on August 30 reported that they received admit cards which stated that they had exams scheduled for August 17, 18 or 20 meaning, in many cases, that the papers had already been conducted or were ongoing at the time they received it. Later in the day, these admit cards were no longer in their portals.

Students with exams scheduled from August 17-20, but who had not been allotted centres in their cities of choice, were given the option by the NTA to write those papers on August 30 in their cities of choice.

“I had chosen Delhi as my first preference city. On August 13, I was informed that the NTA would not be able to give me a centre in Delhi for my August 17 exam and it took my consent to schedule it on August 30. Until yesterday I was not able to download the admit card and the portal stated that my exam is on August 30. But this morning, I downloaded the admit card which shows that the date of my slot 1 exam is August 17, which means it’s already over.

I am extremely tense and confused,” said Kirpesh Mishra. By noon, he reported that this admit card was gone and the portal once again stated that he has given his consent to give his exam on August 30. The same pattern was confirmed by multiple candidates to The Indian Express.

A senior official at NTA told The Indian Express that it hasn’t issued any fresh admit cards after August 13. “We issued admit cards for the phase starting August 17 on August 13. We don’t keep changing dates at the back end. However, we are not dismissing any complaints at the moment and are verifying them,” the officer said.