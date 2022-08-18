scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

CUET Phase 4: Papers postponed at two centres in Delhi on day 2; students report issues with admit cards

Students with exams scheduled from August 17-20, but who had not been allotted centres in their cities of choice, were given the option by the NTA to write those papers on August 30 in their cities of choice.

Students seen at the CUET exam centre. (Express Photo)

Common University Entrance Test (CUET) papers were postponed yet again in at least two centres in Delhi on Thursday, the second day of Phase 4 the exam.

On Wednesday, day one of Phase 4, papers were postponed in 8 centres across Delhi and 13 centres across the country. On Thursday, in at least two of these centres – MD Indraprastha Senior Secondary Public School and Noble Exam Centre, both in Rohini – candidates were met once again with a notice from the National Testing Agency (NTA) stating that papers in both shifts at the centre for the day were postponed due to “technical/logistical reasons”.

“I had not received any SMS or email informing me of an exam cancellation, so I reached the centre at 7 am. We did not end up even entering the centre and at around 8:10, the notification was put up,” said Ankit Jha, who had papers scheduled at Noble Exam Centre on Thursday morning.

Students in other cities also reported exam cancellations. Anvi Jain, who had papers scheduled for Thursday afternoon at Integral University Lucknow received an automated call on Wednesday evening telling her that her scheduled exam has been cancelled and that she will be informed of new dates later.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...Premium
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...Premium
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...

In the meantime, chaos broke out on Thursday morning after many students who opted to appear for papers on August 30 reported that they received admit cards which stated that they had exams scheduled for August 17, 18 or 20 meaning, in many cases, that the papers had already been conducted or were ongoing at the time they received it. Later in the day, these admit cards were no longer in their portals.

Students with exams scheduled from August 17-20, but who had not been allotted centres in their cities of choice, were given the option by the NTA to write those papers on August 30 in their cities of choice.

“I had chosen Delhi as my first preference city. On August 13, I was informed that the NTA would not be able to give me a centre in Delhi for my August 17 exam and it took my consent to schedule it on August 30. Until yesterday I was not able to download the admit card and the portal stated that my exam is on August 30. But this morning, I downloaded the admit card which shows that the date of my slot 1 exam is August 17, which means it’s already over.

Advertisement

I am extremely tense and confused,” said Kirpesh Mishra. By noon, he reported that this admit card was gone and the portal once again stated that he has given his consent to give his exam on August 30. The same pattern was confirmed by multiple candidates to The Indian Express.

More from Delhi

A senior official at NTA told The Indian Express that it hasn’t issued any fresh admit cards after August 13. “We issued admit cards for the phase starting August 17 on August 13. We don’t keep changing dates at the back end. However, we are not dismissing any complaints at the moment and are verifying them,” the officer said.

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 07:17:10 pm
Next Story

Emraan Hashmi shares photo from Selfiee song shoot with Akshay Kumar: ‘The OG Khiladi with the new Anari’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

2

Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

3

Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court

4

'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur

5

Delhi HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain over rape complaint

Featured Stories

AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
Avijit Pathak writes | University entrance tests cannot be Kaun Banega Cr...
Avijit Pathak writes | University entrance tests cannot be Kaun Banega Cr...
Explained: Who were the Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a head...
Explained: Who were the Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a head...
Explained: Potentially tasked with protecting the PM, what are Karnataka'...
Explained: Potentially tasked with protecting the PM, what are Karnataka'...
The federalism debate: From Constituent Assembly speeches to Centre vs st...
The federalism debate: From Constituent Assembly speeches to Centre vs st...
Akhilesh welcomes Bihar change, hopes Oppn can put up a strong option in ...
Akhilesh welcomes Bihar change, hopes Oppn can put up a strong option in ...
Dominant India beat Zimbabwe, win 1st ODI by 10 wickets

Dominant India beat Zimbabwe, win 1st ODI by 10 wickets

AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party
Opinion

AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party

Bihar’s ‘new Triveni Sangh’: Nitish-RJD, BJP vying to stitch up tripartite caste coalition

Bihar’s ‘new Triveni Sangh’: Nitish-RJD, BJP vying to stitch up tripartite caste coalition

University entrance tests cannot be Kaun Banega Crorepati
Avijit Pathak writes

University entrance tests cannot be Kaun Banega Crorepati

Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?
Explained

Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

Premium
The Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a headache for Tamil film industry
Explained

The Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a headache for Tamil film industry

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement