CUET Phase 2: Many students to retake exam after glitch

Garima Shreya (17) was left sorely disappointed on Thursday when she found out she has to reappear for the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) — for the fourth time now — owing to glitches. “I appeared for Accounts, Business, English and General Test. This was my third attempt after server issues that took place in July. Even today, I couldn’t attempt the General Test. Now I will appear for the exam a fourth time,” she said.

Like Garima, many students were left in the lurch after a technical glitch led to the cancellation of exams at several test centres in Delhi and NCR on Thursday morning

Isha Jha, who wrote her test at the centre at Delhi University and came from Ghaziabad, said, “I appeared for Physical Education, Mass Media and Communication and the General Test. I could finish all my papers except for the General test. Only that has got postponed to a later date that is yet to be declared. I will have to come again to appear,” she said.

Sakshi Adlakha (18), who was scheduled to attempt the CUET exam at a centre in Noida Sector 62, said, “My subjects were Mass Communication, Political Science, English and General Knowledge. My centre cancelled the exam at the last minute, on the spot, without any prior notice. I was prepared. They have now postponed the exam to August 12. Only after I get my results will I be able to get a clearer picture of the college I would study in. A lot is uncertain right now.”

The NTA in a statement said, “Due to various administrative and technical reasons, the CUET (UG) 2022 examination scheduled for August 4, 2022, (first shift) has been postponed to August 12, 2022, for a few examination Centres…”

Some students also faced issues completing their general knowledge test and will now have to sit for the exam again.

Meanwhile, applicants who applied in the second shift, between 3 pm and 6 pm, also faced a similar issue. Isha Jain from Ashok Vihar said, “I appeared for English, Mass media and General Test. The papers were good and from the syllabus. However, due to technical glitches in the server, I could not attempt the General Test and it has now been rescheduled.”

For many, the general test did not appear on the screen. One among them was Harsh Choudhary. “Due to technical problems, the General Test did not appear on the screen. We sat there for five hours and couldn’t attempt the paper. Most people couldn’t write the test. We’ll have to give the entire paper again at a later date,” he said.

The NTA in its statement said that the question paper was uploaded late. “Because of technical reasons, the question paper for the second shift of the examination could only be uploaded at 5 pm and the download at 489 centres could start at 5.25 pm, while the exam was scheduled to begin from 3 pm. Reports were asked from the observers/city coordinators on the ground. Based on their recommendations, the second shift scheduled for August 4, 2022 (Shift 2) (from 3 pm to 6 pm) is cancelled and the same will now be conducted between 12 and 14 August.”