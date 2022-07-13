CUET UG in two days, apprehensions by students mount

Several students, school teachers and parents have raised apprehension about the upcoming Common University Entrance Test (CUET) flagging short notice, confusion in admit cards and the exam being split in two phases.

CUET, which is mandatory for undergraduate admission in Central Universities, is being held over several days in two phases. It is scheduled to take place on July 15, July 16, July 19 and July 20 in the first phase and then on August 4, August 5, August 6, August 7, August 8, and August 10 in the second phase.

Lawyer Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, who is also the president of the Indian Wide Parents’ Association, said, “Students have been given admit cards only two days before the exam. Some exam centres specified in these are very far off from the students’ locations. For some students its’ very hard to commute this distance especially in short notice, especially taking into account the situation in the country where monsoon has arrived Northeast states are dealing with landslides. They could postpone it to August and do both phases together. This also solves another problem: Students in August have it easy and can study for long whereas July students get less time.”

Tushar Kumar, an aspirant from Dhanbad, also raised the issue of the two phases being “unfair”.

“The combination of exams I opted for which are History, Pol Science, Sociology and English. These are same as that opted for by my classmate. However, while I have to appear for these exams on July 15, my classmate will appear in August. This obviously gives him more time to prepare and therefore he is bound to perform better. This is sheer injustice with the students,” he said.

School principals have also raised several issues that their students have raised.

“In some cases, the name of the exam centre is missing from the admit card issued last night. These types of errors should be taken care of and rectified immediately as it creates panic and anxiety among students. These gaffes can happen sometimes and should not be disproportionately overblown or magnified. Let’s hope it gets solved as soon as possible,” said Anshu Mittal, Principal, MRG School, Rohini.

“For some students, too many papers have been scheduled in one day. They feel this puts them at a disadvantage compared to those who are appearing for their exams in the same subjects several days apart. Exam dates and times should be earmarked in a way that it does not put unnecessary pressure on students and help them to prepare for their exams in a peaceful and relaxed manner,” she added.