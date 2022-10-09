scorecardresearch
CUET-based PG admissions begin at Ambedkar University Delhi

These registrations are for candidates who have appeared in the CUET-PG and want to be considered for admission to the 20 postgraduate courses to which the AUD is conducting admissions through it.

Admissions to some of the other programmes, including all programmes offered by the School of Culture and Creative Expressions, are being done by the schools themselves. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Registrations for Common University Entrance Test-based admissions to postgraduate programmes in Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) are now open.

These registrations are for candidates who have appeared in the CUET-PG and want to be considered for admission to the 20 postgraduate courses to which the AUD is conducting admissions through it. The registrations will remain open till October 27.

The post-graduate programmes for the AUD conducting CUET-based admissions are: MBA Innovation Entrepreneurship and Venture Development; MA Development Studies; MA Social Design; MA Education; MA Education (Early Childhood Care & Education); MA Global Studies; MA Urban Studies; MA Public Health; MA Environment and Development; MA Psychology; MA Gender Studies; MA Law, Politics and Society; MA English; MA Hindi; MA Economics; MA Sociology; MA History; Master in Archaeology and Heritage Management; Master in Conservation, Preservation and Heritage Management; M.Voc (Tourism and Hospitality Management).

Admissions to some of the other programmes, including all programmes offered by the School of Culture and Creative Expressions, are being done by the schools themselves.

