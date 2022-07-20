Delhi: On day 3 of CUET, candidates continue facing technical issues

Updated: July 20, 2022 8:51:39 am
Written by Tarini Vyas
On the third day of the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET), candidates continued reporting technical issues but said that the contents of the test were straightforward.
Several students who had written the exam in Delhi University’s North Campus centre complained that they missed a few questions as a result of faulty servers.
“I wasted 10-15 minutes because of a server error,” said Shaina (18). Some students said they ended up leaving some questions unanswered as a result. “I faced some technical issues and couldn’t click on some questions,” said Shreya Chamoli (17).
Students said that the exam went smoothly with most questions being from the NCERT syllabus. “The only problem was the server, everything was from the syllabus,” said Shaina, who had written a History paper and the general test paper on Tuesday. Riya Srivastava (18) said the exam was easy, and like her, most students at the DU centre said they were satisfied with the content of the exam and the questions asked.
Some students also said that they had last-minute centre changes but were alert to the possibility of such changes because of the news of students missing exams because they were unaware of it. Surjeet Kumar (42), who was at DU’s North Campus with his daughter Sanjana Gupta (17), said that they had initially been allotted a centre in Dwarka which was changed on Monday.
