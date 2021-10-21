CTET 2021 application deadline extended to October 25

The last date for registering for the 15th Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) has been extended to October 25.

The exams are scheduled to take place from December 16, 2021, to January 13, 2022. The online application process had begun on November 20. Earlier, the last date for registering was October 19.

The board has also added Leh as a new examination city for the “convenience of candidates”. Candidates who have already completed their application for the examination and would now want to change their city or make any other correction in their application form can do so from October 28 to November 3.

Candidates can submit their fees up to October 26. The exam will be conducted completely as Computer Based Tests.