CSR deal falls through, NGO workers abduct 2, demand Rs 8 lakh, says police

When three funding agents from a Faridabad-based NGO could not strike a corporate social responsibility (CSR) deal worth crores with a Mumbai-based company, they allegedly abducted two agents working with the firm and tried to extort Rs 8 lakh on gunpoint, police said.

The accused confined the two freelance agents inside a rented accommodation in Jaitpur’s Khadda colony on June 13. They assaulted the two and threatened to shoot them if they did not pay a “penalty” for failing to deliver on the CSR deal, police said.

Police arrested the two accused, Susheel Tripathi (25) and Mohammad Danish (32), on June 17, while a third accused is on the run. The accused used to manage donations for the NGO, and would take a 3% commission for every donation made from private companies.

“They tried to get funding from the firm in June, and were in touch with freelance agents Hari Om and Kuldeep. But when the deal was called off, the accused abducted the agents,” said DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal. During questioning, the accused said they had booked hotels and paid for other services for the agents, and when the deal fell through, the accused demanded Rs 5 lakh as penalty fee and Rs 3 lakh in other expenses.

Eventually, a friend of the two men approached Sarita Vihar police station. “I received calls from the accused, who kept demanding Rs 8 lakh,” the complainant said. Police set up a trap in Shaheen Bagh, and arrested the duo when they showed up.

