scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Cryptocurrency scam: Gurgaon businessman duped of Rs 45 lakh by ‘South Korean woman’

The 44-year-old complainant told the Gurgaon police that he invested the money in a cryptocurrency platform on the woman’s advice but was unable to withdraw it later.

The businessman said that he had invested over Rs 45 lakh on the platform and the earnings in his trading account reached Rs 1.3 crore, however. he could not withdraw the amount. (File)

A businessman based in Gurgaon was allegedly duped of Rs 45 lakh by a woman he met on social media on the pretext of trading in cryptocurrency, police said.

According to the victim, he got acquainted with a woman, who claimed to be from South Korea, on the messaging service Telegram and after a few days of conversation, she advised him to trade on a cryptocurrency exchange platform, officers said.

In the FIR he lodged with the police, the 44-year-old complainant said, “She made me register on a cryptocurrency trading website on October 28 and on her advice, I started investing a large amount on the platform since I trusted her. She told me her aunt gets information and news regarding trading on the platform and based on the information, I used to invest a heavy amount, which led to profits.”

He added that he had invested over Rs 45 lakh on the platform and the earnings in his trading account reached Rs 1.3 crore. “When I tried withdrawing the amount, the platform restricted me. It mentioned that I must deposit another Rs 25 lakh to withdraw the amount,” he said in the FIR.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflationPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflation
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...Premium
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...Premium
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrowerPremium
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrower

The police said the complainant got suspicious and noticed that the website was a copy of a well-known Korean cryptocurrency site. “Now the platform is mentioning that I have to deposit another Rs 25 lakh or else they will start deducting 30 per cent every day from my account. All the transactions were done online through my bank account in different accounts,” he added.

The accused woman claimed to be a victim and said that she was living in Mumbai, officers said. “The accused befriended the victim on social media and after establishing trust, she told him to invest in a cryptocurrency trading website, which was a scam. We are checking bank account statements and starting the process to block the bank account to which the money has been transferred. A probe has been initiated,” a police officer said.

More from Delhi

The accused has been booked under sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the cybercrime police station.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 11:55:07 am
Next Story

Drone taxi take first spin in air traffic near Paris

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement