Crunched timeline for Delhi parents: The nursery race begins February 18

Application forms for entry level admissions to private schools in Delhi will be available starting February 18, according to a notification released by the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) Wednesday.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the hugely competitive nursery admission process has been considerably delayed for the 2021-2022 session. For the 2020-2021 session, the schedule had been released on November 13, 2019 and the application process had begun on November 29.

The Delhi government had even considered doing away with the admission process for this session and having two sets of admissions in the next session.

According to Wednesday’s notification, schools will have to upload their admission criteria by February 17 and applications will begin on February 18. The last date for parents to submit forms to schools is March 4.

The first list of selected children will be published on March 20, and the second list on March 25.

This schedule is for admissions to entry level classes to private schools in Delhi — nursery, kindergarten or class I, as the case may be for different schools.

All schools are required to reserve 22% of their seats in entry level classes for economically weaker section/disadvantaged (EWS/DG) category students and 3% for children with special needs (CWSN). Admission to these is conducted through a centralised process of draw of lots by the DoE. A separate schedule for this will be released by the DoE later.

In response to the notification, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “Congratulations to all parents and children. By defeating corona, we now have to gradually bring back the light in our schools. Our schools are waiting for their children.”

Sumit Vohra, who runs a large online community for nursery admissions, said that while the notifications are a relief for parents who have been inquiring about admissions since November, the compressed timeline in the schedule is a concern.

“Last year, the applications had begun on November 29 and the last date for submitting applications was December 27, which gave parents almost a month. This time they have 15 days, and the gap between subsequent lists being released is little. This will make a process which is always hectic even more stressful for parents. Many parents are also confused about whether or not all schools will be providing an online application process this time. Usually, in many schools parents have to go there to submit or even to collect the form,” he said.

Another point added in this year’s notification is about restrictions on fee collection at the time of admission. “… schools are closed and physical classroom learning is not going on for entry level classes at present… no fee except prescribed registration fee, admission fee, caution fee (if school already charges) and tuition fee, shall be charged at the time of admission by the private schools, and thereafter only tuition fee shall be charged from the students till further orders,” the circular said.

S K Bhattacharya, president of Action Committee Unaided Recognised Private Schools, said, “This point is controversial for us because this essentially means that even in the next academic year, schools will not be able to collect any charges apart from tuition fees. We will soon contact the government regarding this because there must be clarity on when we can collect additional fees because this cannot be held off indefinitely or be treated as a permanent state. Schools are in a financial crisis.”