Crucial probe aspects ignored, will appeal in HC: CBI after Delhi court’s discharge order in excise policy case

AAP Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal breaks down as he speaks to the media after being discharged in the Delhi Excise Policy case, in New Delhi on Friday. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia also present. (ANI Video Grab)

Hours after a Delhi court discharged Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and others in the CBI’s corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said it will immediately file an appeal in the High Court against the judgment of the trial court.

In a statement, a CBI spokesperson said, “The CBI has decided to appeal in the Hon’ble High Court against the judgement of the trial court immediately since several aspects of investigation have either been ignored or not considered adequately.”

While the CBI did not disclose further details about the specific findings it is challenging, sources indicated that the investigative agency believes the trial court’s interpretation of certain evidentiary elements was “erroneous and inconsistent” with the records of the case.