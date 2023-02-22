Crucial MCD vote today, BJP puts up brave face: ‘Every vote counts’

In the light of the Supreme Court verdict upholding the prohibition on voting rights for nominated members (aldermen) in the MCD House, the BJP is still hoping to “shock” the AAP with its own headcount when the mayor, deputy mayor, and standing committee members will be elected Wednesday.

Acutely aware of the value of every vote that each of its 104 councillors, and one independent, will cast in the elections, the BJP held a ‘training session’ on the voting procedure Tuesday. The party’s sole objective now is wresting control of the standing committee.

“Our councillors were trained on Tuesday regarding the polling procedure because every vote counts and not even a single one can be allowed to go to waste. We are confident of securing three of the six standing committee seats up for election tomorrow and getting 7 of the 12, out of 18 members, of the standing committee, in days to come,” a leader said.

“We want the elections to take place and for whichever candidate who has the numbers to win; but no matter who does, we are confident that AAP will be able to secure fewer votes for its candidates for all three positions than its headcount of members,” another leader said.

Meanwhile, following the SC ruling, there is a growing chorus within the party to fix accountability for the embarrassment heaped upon it in its bid to secure voting rights for aldermen “solely on the basis of legal opinion”.

This had revolved around interpreting the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, to convince the apex court that restrictions on voting rights for aldermen did not apply to the “first meeting” of the House and only to subsequent ones related to the transaction of its business.

One section of the party, which was against any sort of delay and in favour of accepting the people’s mandate to work as a strong opposition, is demanding action against senior office-bearers who were in charge of implementation of the strategy, according to sources, while the other side maintained they were simply carrying out orders from the top. The latter also questioned why no one spoke up regarding the possible failure of the strategy which was based on “merely a legal possibility.”

Though discontent had been brewing within party ranks since the verdict, it came to a head at a social gathering on Sunday evening, according to party sources. “There was an event organised by a party office-bearer on Sunday evening with several leaders in attendance in an informal set up; the verdict, questions regarding the need to go ahead with it and the embarrassment was all that was discussed,” a leader who witnessed this, said.

“Several leaders demanded that not only office-bearers, who were well aware of the pros and cons of the strategy but did not object to it, but also MLAs, who were not able to ensure that candidates recommended by them for councillors’ tickets won, be identified and action taken against them,” another leader said.