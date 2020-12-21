CRPF wrestler goes back on rape claim before magistrate

The victim alleged they raped her after threatening her with dire consequences.

Days after a 30-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable accused the team coach Surjit Singh and Chief Sports Officer Khajan Singh of rape, sexual harassment and intimidation, the woman, who has won several medals while playing for the force’s wrestling team, denied all allegations in her statement recorded before the magistrate under CrPC section 164. She claimed she was disturbed due to personal and professional reasons and was not raped, police said.

Sources said Khajan Singh also appeared before the investigation officer a day after the victim turned hostile and recorded his statement. He also refuted all allegations. When contacted, DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena confirmed that Singh was questioned, but refused to share details and said investigation is still on.

Sources said after the woman turned hostile, the investigation agency is now seeking legal opinion and is planning to pursue the case after receiving findings of an internal complaints committee formed by the CRPF after the woman filed complaint with them as well.

Khajan Singh is a DIG-level officer with the CRPF and had won a silver medal at the 1986 Asian Games in Seoul. He is also an Arjuna Awardee.

In the FIR registered on December 3, the constable had accused the officers of secretly filming her and blackmailing her with her photographs, and alleged she was raped for more than three years in Delhi. She had also accused the two of “running a sex scandal within CRPF” and “harassing female constables…”

Police had lodged the FIR against the two at Baba Haridas Nagar police station after taking legal opinion.

“After she lodged the FIR, investigation of the case was transferred to an inspector-rank officer posted with the crime against women cell of Dwarka district. She approached the complainant, asking her to record her statement. Two weeks ago, the constable told the investigation officer over the phone that she will come in the next few days and did not pursue the case. The IO asked her to record her statement before the magistrate,” a senior police officer said.

Sources told The Indian Express that the constable came to record her statement under CrPC section 164 earlier this week and denied all allegations against the duo. “She also sent her application, along with a self-declaration affidavit, to senior officers at Delhi Police Headquarters claiming that she did not want to pursue the case,” police sources said.

