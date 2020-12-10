CRPF wrestler claims raped by team coach, chief sports officer

The constable has alleged she was raped for more than three years in Delhi.

A 30-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable, who has won several medals while playing for the force’s wrestling team, has accused the team coach Surjit Singh and Chief Sports Officer Khajan Singh of rape, sexual harassment and intimidation.

Police said an FIR was registered against the two at Baba Haridas Nagar police station on December 3.

CRPF spokesperson M Dinakaran told The Indian Express via text message: “An FIR of rape charges filed against Khajan Singh, DIG, by a constable woman. CRPF has taken a serious note of the complaint and has already constituted an internal complaint committee headed by an Inspector General-level officer to conduct an enquiry. As far as FIR is concerned, the department will facilitate the investigation agency in all respects.”

Khajan Singh could not be contacted for a comment.

The complainant joined CRPF as a constable in 2010 and has since played for the wrestling team and won medals at national and international tournaments.

In the FIR, the constable alleged: “Both Surjit Singh and Khajan Singh run a sex scandal within CRPF and have many accomplices. They sexually harass female constables …”

She also accused the officers of secretly filming her and blackmailing her with her photographs.

Khajan Singh is a DIG-level officer with the CRPF and had won a silver medal at the 1986 Asian Games in Seoul. He is also an Arjuna Awardee.

“ They raped me at different locations in Delhi… guestroom in DIG office, swimming pool… I feared for my life,” reads the FIR.

The FIR also states that the accused allegedly forced the complainant to “extend sexual favours to senior officers in CRPF in Delhi”.

She alleged that in 2014, she filed an official complaint to Inspector General (CRPF) but the accused forced her to withdraw the complaint.

She alleged that in 2017, when she tried to ignore the men, it “infuriated them” and they harassed her through bogus show-cause notices.

During the same time, the complainant alleged she was called for a meeting as a “witness” after another woman constable filed a sexual harassment complaint.

She alleged in the FIR, “ I stated that Surjit Singh and Khajan Singh had sexually assaulted me on several occasions. The statement had not been recorded and produced.”

The woman also wrote in her complaint that she also wrote to the National Commission for Women.

DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Meena said, “We have registered an FIR after we received a complaint from the victim. Further investigations are on.”

