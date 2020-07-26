CRPF man shoots senior, then turns gun on himself

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sub-inspector allegedly shot dead his senior officer before killing himself in New Delhi’s Lodhi Estate area on Friday night. (Representational Image) A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sub-inspector allegedly shot dead his senior officer before killing himself in New Delhi’s Lodhi Estate area on Friday night. (Representational Image)

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sub-inspector allegedly shot dead his senior officer before killing himself in New Delhi’s Lodhi Estate area on Friday night. Police said the incident took place at 61, Lodhi Estate, which is allotted to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Police said that following an argument with inspector Dashrath Singh (56), sub-inspector Karnail Singh (55) killed him with his service weapon, an AK-47, before shooting himself.

SI Karnail hailed from Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, while inspector Dashrath was from Rohtak in Haryana. They were deployed at Lodhi Estate for the last three months and shared a room.

DCP (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said, “There were no eyewitnesses… It was difficult to ascertain the gunshot wounds because there was blood all over the victim’s body. Entry and exit wounds of the deceased will be ascertained once the post-mortem report is out.”

A CRPF official said the inspector was found dead in his room, with his food laid out. The SI was found lying near the guard room, near the bungalow’s main gate.

M Dhinkaran, DIG, CRPF, said, “The incident is an aberration which seems to have been committed at the spur of the moment. An enquiry has been ordered…”

Delhi Police said it will investigate the matter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd