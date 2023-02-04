scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
CRPF jawan shoots self dead at Intelligence Bureau Director’s Delhi residence

Police personnel from Tughlak Road police station and senior officers recorded statements of eyewitnesses and came to know that Kumar reportedly shot himself in the head with his AK-47.

Data provided by CRPF shows that 642 personnel, including 10 women, had committed suicide in the CAPF from 2017 to 2021.

A 54-year-old CRPF jawan, posted at the New Delhi residence of a Director (Intelligence Bureau), allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle, an AK-47, Friday afternoon.

Senior officers from the Delhi Police headquarters have confirmed the incident. “The deceased was identified as Rajesh Kumar, assistant sub-inspector, CRPF, and a native of Madhya Pradesh. Around 4.25 pm, a call was directly made to the Delhi Police, informing the force about the incident and senior officers of the district rushed to the spot,” a senior police officer said.

The district forensic crime team was called to recover fingerprints from the spot. “The victim’s colleagues and employees at the Director’s residence heard a gunshot and rushed towards the main gate. There, they found his body in a pool of blood,” said a senior police officer investigating the case. No suicide note has been found, officials said. The post-mortem report is awaited, an officer said.

Police are still investigating the reason behind the act. The victim’s family has been informed, and inquest proceedings under CrPC section 174 have been initiated.

Data provided by CRPF shows that 642 personnel, including 10 women, had committed suicide in the CAPF from 2017 to 2021. The maximum incidents, 227, were reported from the CRPF.

