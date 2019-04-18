Delhi: CRPF cop assaulted in road rage

A sub-inspector posted with the CRPF was allegedly assaulted by a group of four-five men Tuesday, after they took offence to the officer asking them to follow traffic rules.

The SI also alleged that the men stole his bag containing Rs 8,500 in cash as well as his phone.

According to police, the accused persons were trying to cross a traffic light near Dwarka Sector 2 and Sector 6 intersection. SI Anil Kumar, who was on his motorcycle, asked them to wait for the light to turn green.

“They intercepted my vehicle and rained punches and kicks. They made phone calls at the same time and called a group. I was on the ground while they continued to kick me,” SI Kumar wrote in his FIR.

Police are yet to make arrests in the case. A case has been registered under IPC sections 323 (causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 379 (punishment for theft), 34 (common intention).

Police have formed multiple teams to track the men. “We are looking into CCTV footage of the area. The SI has given a description of the accused persons,” said an officer.