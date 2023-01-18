scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

CRPF and AIIMS Delhi set up shelter home for patients and their attendants

AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas reached out to the Central Reserve Police Force for assistance and the CRPF Family Welfare Association, a registered NGO, joined hands with the premier medical institute to work for the venture.

Dr Ajita Thousen, President, CRPF Family Welfare Association, along with Dr M N Srinivas, Director AIIMS, New Delhi and Dr S L Thousen, Director General, CRPF, launched the shelter Tuesday.
Amid dipping temperatures in Delhi, the CRPF Family Welfare Association in collaboration with AIIMS, New Delhi, has established a shelter home for patients and their attendants who come to the institute for treatment from across the country

Ashray.

Dr Ajita Thousen, President, CRPF Family Welfare Association, along with Dr M N Srinivas, Director AIIMS, New Delhi and Dr S L Thousen, Director General, CRPF, launched the shelter Tuesday.

Ashray, the shelter, will cater to approximately 200 people at the JLNAT Centre and is equipped with basic facilities, including an enclosed area for children to play. Ashray will be run by the Northern Sector, CRPF, and will reach out to the common man at the trauma centre to provide requisite amenities as well.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 10:49 IST
