Crowd-Funding mode

Sanjay Suri’s film As the River Flows is being premiered at the festival. His other film,Monophobia,too is on at Osians. In the meantime,he is producing and acting in Chauranga,the story of a 14-year-old Dalit boy who falls in love with a 16-year-old upper-caste girl from Jharkhand. For this film  directed by Bikas Mishra  Onir (the films co-producer) and Suri have taken to raising funds by crowd funding through the online platform,Wishberry. The audience needs to very much be a part of the filmmaking process and this is our way of engaging them, said Onir. With I AM ,over 350 people from 35 different locations participated in making the film. With Chauranga,their aim is to engage greater participation,added Suri.

The New Superstars

Tigmanshu Dhulia is amused. A filmmaker at heart,he never fathomed that playing the sharp and astute Ramadhir in Gangs of Wasseypur (GoW) would make him a star overnight. As he entered the venue where his film Paan Singh Tomar was being screened,fans chased him for his number and autograph and begged him to say a few lines from GoW. I am not an actor,this is really surreal, he said. As film critic Komal Nahta watched him,he remarked: the men are back. Dhulia says that ever since the release of films such as Dabangg,Rowdy Rathore,GoW and Paan Singh Tomar,real men have returned to the celluloid. Like him,Irrfan,dressed in green trousers,white linen shirt and glasses,evoked a superstar applause. Anurag Kashyaps find,Nawazuddin Siddiqui,is another contendor in the new superstar section of the new stream cinema.

