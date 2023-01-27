Delhi, Cairo flag cross-border terror, its use as State policy

In a first, India and Egypt have decided to flag cross-border terrorism, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi condemned the use of terrorism as a foreign policy tool.

This is significant given India’s criticism of Pakistan over the years over cross-border terrorism and for using terror as an instrument of state policy.

The Egyptian side signed off on this formulation that targeted Pakistan, a fellow member at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. New Delhi feels Cairo has a more nuanced and positive position towards India, especially at the OIC, which issues statements against India on Kashmir, and the situation of minorities in the country.

This is a crucial upgrade in the language since the last joint statement between India and Egypt in September 2016, when Sisi had last visited India.

In 2016, the joint statement had said that the two leaders strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, considered terrorism to be one of the gravest threats to international peace and security, and reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen cooperation in combating terrorism at all levels.

On Thursday, the joint statement said that they expressed concern over the spread of terrorism across the world and agreed that it poses one of the most serious security threats to humanity. “Both leaders condemned the use of terrorism as a foreign policy tool,” according to the statement.

“They called for ‘zero tolerance’ for terrorism and for all those who encourage, support and finance terrorism or provide sanctuaries to terrorist and terror groups — whatever their motivation may be. They emphasised the need for concerted and coordinated action by the international community, with the objective of eradicating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism.”

“They reiterated their condemnation of efforts, including by States, to use religion to justify, support and sponsor terrorism against other countries. They also called upon all countries to work towards rooting out terrorist networks and their safe havens, infrastructure, their financing channels and preventing cross-border movements of terrorists,” it said.

It said both leaders reiterated their common resolve in promoting the values of peace, tolerance and inclusiveness and making concerted efforts to fight terrorism and violent extremist ideologies.

“They emphasized the need for a holistic approach to counter terrorism and violent extremism, which includes inter alia disrupting the use of the internet and social media and preventing the use of religious centres to radicalize youth and recruit terrorist cadres,” it said.

On defence cooperation as well, the joint statement said that they reiterated the importance of defence cooperation in enhancing the bilateral partnership.

In 2016, the joint statement had just said that the two leaders expressed their satisfaction that defence cooperation is taking place through regular exchanges, and had discussed steps towards further deepening and expansion of defence relations through high-level visits, training, exercises, transit facilities, and hardware cooperation. The statement this time omitted references to the situation in Palestine, Syria, Libya and other such regional hotspots, and was very focussed on the bilateral engagements.