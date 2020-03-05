Exports from China hit, Sadar Bazar suffers ahead of Holi

Most traders said they preferred Chinese-made goods due to their superior quality. (File) Most traders said they preferred Chinese-made goods due to their superior quality. (File)

With Holi around the corner, many wholesale markets that had ordered pichkaris from China are now in a fix as the coronavirus epidemic has derailed their shipments.

At Sadar Bazar, where shopkeepers usually stock up on pichkaris and water balloons in the weeks leading to Holi, traders said Chinese markets and factories that supply them have been shut since late January. “For two months, no goods are being shipped from China,” said Binay Chand, a shopkeeper. Amit Dang, who sells toys at his store, said, “Shipments stopped coming from mid-January onwards, and markets were closed there for the Chinese New Year and then due to coronavirus. Right now, we have no goods from China.”

Many who ordered goods before the epidemic are worse off, having made payments that are now stuck. Shopkeeper Sanjay Singh said, “I ordered in October-November, but loading of goods was stopped from December. Though I have received some goods, it comes in batches, and around 20 % hasn’t arrived yet.”

Most traders said they preferred Chinese-made goods due to their superior quality. Dang compared the Indian-made and Chinese-made pichkaris, which cost the same: “Although they look the same, but the Indian ones have imperfections — they will probably leak. The Chinese ones are made perfectly, with a better finish .”

Now, many are settling for material from Delhi factories. “I can order today and get the goods tomorrow,” said Gupta.He said they are both of the same price.

Dang said, “It is more likely that Indian products are going to be faulty. India does not have the capacity to mass produce quality products like China does.”

