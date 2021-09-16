Central Vista project critics will be conveniently quiet on this: PM Modi at launch of new Defence offices complex

While inaugurating the Defence Offices Complexes in New Delhi on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at critics of the Central Vista Project, which includes the new offices for military officials.

“People who were after the Central Vista Project will be conveniently quiet on this, which is also part of Centra Vista,” the Prime Minister said at the launch of two new multi-storey office complexes, located on Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue, which will accommodate over 7,000 employees of the Defence Ministry and armed forces.

“These new defence office complexes are going to further strengthen our efforts to make the working of our forces more convenient and effective,” Modi said. “This is a big step towards the creation of a modern defence enclave in the capital.”

The new office complexes will replace the previous hutments on Raisina Hills that served as offices for officers and staffers of the Defence Ministry and armed forces. PM Modi criticised those who opposed the Central Vista Project, stating that they were not concerned about the conditions in which armed forces personnel were working.

The two buildings, constructed by the Housing and Urban Affairs with resources allocated by the Defence Ministry, have an office space of 9.60 lakhs sq feet, PTI reported.

“Today, when we are focusing on ease of living and ease of doing business, modern infrastructure plays an equally important role in this. This is the spirit at the core of the work being done today related to Central Vista,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that he was confident the new Parliament building would also be completed on time. Fourteen offices are being relocated to the KG Marg complex having a built-up area of 4.52 lakh sq feet while 13 offices are being relocated to the Africa Avenue building that has a total built-up area of 5.08 lakh sq feet, officials said.

With PTI inputs