Crisis at hospital for children in Gurgaon

The oxygen crisis hit Care-New Born and Child Hospital in Gurgaon’s Sector 15, with officials saying they have been facing issues as well. On Saturday morning, Dr Sourojit Gupta, Head of Neonatology at the hospital, said the hospital, which had six babies in the NICU – two on ventilator and four on CPAP with oxygen support – were “running out of oxygen”.

“Our vendor has refused to provide us with further support of oxygen. We require at least six cylinders of oxygen per day. Kindly help us in procuring them,” stated Dr Gupta.

By Saturday evening, the area SHO had contacted the hospital and was accompanying the ambulance carrying empty cylinders to the distribution centre for refilling.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Gupta said, “We don’t normally have this problem but our vendor is not getting supplies lately. However, this is not a problem happening only today; every day we are fighting for oxygen. Right now, I have 12 to 14 hours of oxygen left and, with the supplies that the SHO is helping us arrange, I will have another 12 to 14 hours. However, unless someone arranges supply every day, this problem will keep recurring.”