Wanted criminal held after exchange of fire in Gurgaon

An accused in at least a dozen cases of robbery, dacoity, kidnapping, possession of illegal weapons and cheating among others, was arrested after an exchange of fire with the police in the Bajghera area of Gurgaon, said the police. The police said the accused suffered a gunshot wound in his foot and was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The police said the accused, identified as Mohit, a native of Charkhi Dadri district, had a reward of Rs 20,000 for information leading to his arrest. A motorcycle, a pistol, a live cartridge, and three empty shells were recovered from his possession, they said.

According to the police, a tip-off was received that the accused would be passing a drain in Bajghera to carry out a crime. After the information, the police formed a raiding party and put up barricades on the spot.

Gurgaon police spokesperson Subhash Boken said, “The police team started inspecting vehicles. The accused was spotted on a motorcycle and was signalled to stop. The accused instead accelerated and hit the barricades injuring a policeman. The accused then pulled out a gun and opened fire at the police. One of the bullets hit the bulletproof jacket of a policeman. In retaliation, the police fired and a bullet hit the accused on his foot. He was then taken into custody and taken to the civil hospital for treatment, where his condition is stable.”

The police said the accused was the mastermind in a dacoity case in Kherki Daula area in Gurgaon and had been absconding for the past three months.

“He had also attempted a dacoity in Faridabad, but he could not carry it out. There are cases against him in three districts of Haryana. We are verifying his criminal record,” said Boken.

The police registered a first information report (FIR) Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) and relevant sections of Arms Act at the Bajghera police station.