Proceeds of crime to be calculated at end of check period not before, Satyendar Jain’s co-accused in money laundering case tell Delhi High Court

Jailed businessmen Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, “co-accused” of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain in a 2017 money laundering probe of the Enforcement Directorate, told the Delhi High Court Monday that no proceeds of crime were generated within the check period hence the offence of money laundering did not take place.

Appearing for the businessmen, advocate Sushil Gupta said before a single-judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, “The whole fulcrum of the case is on proceeds of crime. There is nothing alleged against Satyendar Jain that he was involved in an activity which led to the proceeds of crime. This is a disproportionate assets case. The check period ended on May 31, 2017,” Gupta said.

He further said one could conclude that money laundering has occurred only after making calculations, including the number of assets during the check period, transactions etc., and the same can only be assessed at the “end of the check period”. He said the ED claimed money laundering had taken place even before the generation of proceeds of crime.

Gupta said his clients controlled the company, not Satyendar Jain. “We were in effective control; Satyendar Jain had nothing to do with the company. Whether we see by way of holding bank accounts, directorship… all was done by us,” Gupta said.

He further argued that the action under the Income Disclosure Scheme (IDS), 2016, was done by his clients in their individual capacity rather than as directors of the company because the shares in the Kolkata-based company were their shares.

Vaibhav and Ankush Jain were arrested in June last year and are presently in judicial custody. They have approached the high court seeking bail.

On November 18, 2022, the trial court, while denying bail to Vaibhav and Ankush Jain, said they “knowingly” assisted Jain in concealing the proceeds of crime and were “prima facie guilty” of money laundering. The trial court said they projected the proceeds of crime to be “untainted” by claiming the proceeds of crime to be their unaccounted income under IDS, 2016 and hence, are prima facie guilty of the offence of money laundering as defined in Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Advertisement

The trial court said that the co-accused took benefit of the IDS by declaring the accommodation entries received from 2010-11 to 2015-16 as their unaccounted income to safeguard the AAP leader.

“Even otherwise, there is material on record to show that income declared under the IDS, 2016, by co-accused Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain was not their income, and part of the income was also that of applicant/accused Satyendar Kumar Jain in the form of proceeds of crime, which has been prima facie established on record from the statement of Sh. Jagdish Prasad Mohta, Rajender Bansal and co-accused Vaibhav Jain,” the trial court held.

The CBI filed a case in August 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act and a year later filed a chargesheet against Jain, his wife, and four of his associates, including Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain, in the disproportionate assets case. Following this case, the ED provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Mangalayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, and J J Ideal Estate Pvt Ltd.

Advertisement

The ED’s case against the co-accused is based on the examination of Jagdish Prasad Mohata, chartered accountant of the three companies, who allegedly said both Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain were appointed directors of the companies by backdating the documents to support their declaration made under the IDS.