Crime Branch, Special Cell to probe clashes during CJP march

The Delhi Police has decided to transfer the investigation into 10 FIRs registered in connection with the clashes and violence during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest march towards Parliament on Monday (July 20) to the Special Cell and the Crime Branch. The move is aimed at establishing whether anti-social elements or outsiders infiltrated the protest and triggered violence during what was initially intended to be a peaceful demonstration, officers said.

Police are also probing the role of social media in fuelling unrest. According to officers, around 480 Pakistan-based social media handles were identified for allegedly spreading misinformation and fake rumours linked to the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET paper leak and the demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.