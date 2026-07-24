Crime Branch, Special Cell to probe clashes during CJP march

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The Delhi Police has decided to transfer the investigation into 10 FIRs registered in connection with the clashes and violence during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest march towards Parliament on Monday (July 20) to the Special Cell and the Crime Branch. The move is aimed at establishing whether anti-social elements or outsiders infiltrated the protest and triggered violence during what was initially intended to be a peaceful demonstration, officers said.
Police are also probing the role of social media in fuelling unrest. According to officers, around 480 Pakistan-based social media handles were identified for allegedly spreading misinformation and fake rumours linked to the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET paper leak and the demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The accounts have been blocked, and police have appealed to students and youth not to rely on unverified information circulated through foreign social media accounts, officers said.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police, along with other government agencies, are preparing an inventory of damaged public property, including police vehicles, barricades and other government assets. According to police, once the losses are assessed, legal provisions could be invoked to recover compensation from those found responsible.
The investigation into the violence that broke out on July 20 is relying heavily on digital and forensic evidence, officers said. Multiple teams are analysing CCTV footage, drone recordings, body-camera videos, mobile location data, digital dump analysis and other forensic material to identify the role of each accused, an officer said.
On Thursday, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Devesh Srivastava visited RML Hospital to meet the injured personnel and review the incident. Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Anil Shukla also came to the Parliament Street Police station and held the meeting with other officers.
Security around Jantar Mantar has also been significantly tightened following the clashes. Three layers of barricading and a five-tier deployment of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have been put in place, particularly near the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) office, Janpath and key entry points, to prevent any fresh law-and-order situation, officers said.
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