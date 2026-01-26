Hitman Rohit, Harmanpreet, Madhavan & Veerappan slayer K Vijay Kumar bags Padma Shri Honour

Cricketers Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur, actors R Madhavan and Prosenjit Chatterjee, and ex-IPS officer K Vijay Kumar are among 113 Padma Shri awardees this year.

R Madhavan, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Satish Shah (posthumously), former JNU VC and UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, retired IPS officer K Vijay Kumar, who led ‘Operation Cocoon’ to capture or kill Veerappan, and RVS Mani, former Under Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, are among the 113 awardees selected for the Padma Shri awards this year, the Centre announced on Sunday.

Apart from Sharma and Kaur, other winners in the sports category are Praveen Kumar, paralympic gold medal winning high-jumper, Dronacharya award-winning hockey coach Baldev Singh, tennis legend Vijay Amritraj, hockey goalkeeper Savita Punia, war art trainer Bhagwandas Raikwar, martial art coach K Pajanivel and the now-deceased Georgian wrestling coach Vladimir Mestvirishvili.