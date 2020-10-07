Cricket stadium at Yamuna complex gets upgraded pitch, ground

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has renovated the cricket stadium at East Delhi’s Yamuna Sports Complex — with a new dressing room and an upgraded pitch and ground — to bring it to Ranji Trophy standards. (Representational Image)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has renovated the cricket stadium at East Delhi’s Yamuna Sports Complex — with a new dressing room and an upgraded pitch and ground — to bring it to Ranji Trophy standards. It will soon be open to the public in accordance with Covid protocol.

DDA commissioner (sports) D Sarkar said the landowning agency, with assistance from East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir, has built a changing room and created practice pitches.

“The stadium will be in a position to meet Ranji Trophy (of first class cricket) criteria,” he said.

Gambhir said the Yamuna complex now has an international-level ground, dressing rooms and infrastructure. “Two new dressing rooms inside the stadium are completed. Due to Covid, the floodlights, electronic scoreboard and sight screen could not be installed on time but work has now started. Once work is completed, clearance will be taken from the BCCI for organising a first-class game.”

Besides, the agency is developing a new sports complex in Dwarka Sector 17 and a golf course in Dwarka Sector 24, which will start functioning by the end of 2020 or the beginning of next year. Sarkar said construction has begun in the sports complex, while work has been awarded for the golf course.

Spread over an area of 18 lakh sqm, the golf course — a long pending project of the DDA — is located close to the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

DDA owns over 15 sports complexes in areas such as Siri Fort, Saket, Vasant Kunj, Rohini, Akshardham and Hari Nagar, offering more than 30 sports.

