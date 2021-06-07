Credit to Supreme Court for revision of vaccine policy: AAP

The AAP on Monday credited the Supreme Court for the revised vaccination policy announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the Centre woke up from slumber after getting rebuked by the apex court.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted that the Centre could have implemented the revised policy long back, and that its policies created a situation where neither the states could procure vaccines nor the Centre could make allocations.

“We express our gratitude to the Supreme Court as it is only after its involvement that free vaccine doses will be available in the country for people cutting across age groups,” Sisodia tweeted.

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said the opposition had been demanding that the Centre implement a centralised procurement policy.

“We want to thank the Supreme Court, our honourable judges. They have been pulling up the Centre over its mismanagement of the vaccine policy. And the Centre has come to its senses only after getting reprimanded by the court. The opposition, including the Delhi government, have been demanding that the Covid vaccination policy be no different than the national immunisation programme which has been in place for generations, in which the Union government plays the role of a central procurement agency and makes vaccines available to the states,” Chadha said.

Till date, the Delhi government has got 6,67,690 doses of Covishield and 1,90,000 doses of Covaxin for the 18-45 age group through direct procurement from manufacturers. While the former costs Rs 300 per dose, the latter costs Rs 400. This means that the Delhi government has already got doses worth Rs 27.63 crore till date. It is also expected to get more doses of both vaccines in the coming days.