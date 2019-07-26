Credit card dues mount: Delhi family jumps off building, man dies

Unable to repay his credit card dues, a 35-year-old man, along with his wife and three-year-old daughter, jumped from the terrace of the building they lived in, in Shahdara Tuesday. While the man died, his wife and child survived the fall.

A case has been registered at Jagatpuri police station under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the man.

Police said he worked as a computer operator with a top consulting firm in Gurgaon and had to repay dues amounting to Rs 8 lakh.

“On the night of July 21, he told his wife that he wanted to commit suicide and end all their problems. He then rushed to the terrace of the building with his daughter and jumped,” said a senior police officer. His wife followed her husband and jumped after a minute. However, her fall was broken by electric wires, said police.

“We received a call about the incident and rushed to the spot. The man, his wife and their daughter were lying unconscious in the middle of the lane, outside their house. The victims were taken to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. The man was declared dead on arrival by doctors. His wife and daughter suffered multiple injuries. After primary treatment, they are stable,” said a police officer.

Due to the wires, the woman sustained fewer injuries, said doctors. The child, who was in her father’s arms when he jumped, sustained multiple injuries to her head and fractures in her legs.

Police said the man had been receiving multiple calls from the banks and was stressed over repaying his credit card dues. He had several bank accounts and used multiple credit cards, and he owed an amount of Rs 8 lakh to the banks, said police.

The woman, who got married in 2013, told police that she and her husband lived in the apartment owned by her father.

“My husband was depressed and didn’t know how to repay the banks. We asked our family members to give us some money and help us but nobody came to our rescue. Around 3 am, he woke up and took our daughter to the terrace and jumped. I decided to end my life as well and jumped after them,” she said in her statement to police.

Police have not found a suicide note and are verifying all claims.

The woman’s brother, who lives in Punjab, said he got a call from police saying that his sister and her family tried to commit suicide and are at the hospital.

“I was shocked to hear about the incident. We were aware of their financial condition and helped them with the house, so they wouldn’t have to take a home loan or pay rent. We didn’t know they would take such measures.”

The woman’s brother said their father was admitted to the hospital last year due to a brain and lung infection and has been unwell since then. “I haven’t told anyone in the family about the incident. Our father is already in critical condition. I was at my house when I received the news and reached Delhi the next day,” he said.