Create online portal to monitor sale and distribution of COVID drugs, HC tells Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi government to come up with an online portal showcasing live information on the supply chain of essential Covid-19 drugs.

“The position should be updated on (a) real-time basis, so that the aspect of availability is known to all, and transparency is maintained. This will, to a great extent, curb black marketing of essential drugs required for treatment of COVID-19,” the division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said in an order.

The court has also directed the Delhi government to call for records from all the pharmacies in the hospitals with regard to the supplies of Remedesivir, and other essential drugs like Dexamathasone, Tocilizumab, Fabiflu and Doxycycline, and the sales that they have made. It has directed the state to conduct random audits and checks of the stocks of the pharmacies, to catch black marketeers.

“We direct all pharmacies in hospitals/ nursing homes to comply with this direction without delay. Instances of non-compliance be brought to the notice of this Court for taking appropriate action,” said the court.