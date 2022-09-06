Create isolation wards for people with contagious diseases: Delhi HC to IG Prisons

The Delhi High Court has directed the IG Prisons (Delhi) to ensure that isolation medical wards or quarantine zones are created in all jails so that there is no compelling need to release the accused, who may be suffering from a contagious disease, repeatedly on interim bail.

Justice Asha Menon said the fact that a person suffering from contagious diseases is continued to be allowed to stay in jail with no provision for quarantine is a matter of concern. The court passed the order after hearing an application moved by an accused in an NDPS Act case.

The accused is suffering from Herpes and sought interim bail from the court. Opposing the application, the prosecution argued that the accused has been taking repeated interim bail orders even when his regular bail applications stand dismissed even upto the Supreme Court. The court was also told the trial in the case is almost complete as only three witnesses remain to be examined.

However, granting interim bail of two months to the accused, the court considered the report of a senior medical officer of the jail which said the accused’s condition would improve in cooler weather. The accused shall not delay the trial proceedings during the time he is on bail or contact any witness under any circumstance, said the court in the order passed Monday.