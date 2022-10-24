Cracker ban: AAP ‘anti-Hindu’, claims BJP; Rai says saving lives their priority

Sharpening its attack on the Aam Aadmi Party over the Delhi government’s ban on firecrackers, the BJP accused it of “hurting sentiments of Hindus”. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, however, said his government’s priority is to save human lives and that it is not interested in politics over firecrackers.

The Delhi government has imposed a complete ban on the production, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers, including green crackers, till January 1, 2023, citing air pollution.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said, “The Kejriwal government has always worked to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. On the one hand, by banning firecrackers, they work to prevent the celebration of a holy festival like Diwali while their own ministers are making videos of bursting crackers in front of their homes. How long will Kejriwal continue to deceive Delhiites with such anti-Hindu mentality and hurt religious sentiments?”

BJP MP from Northeast Delhi Manoj Tiwari said, “I request Arvind Kejriwal ji to allow at least green crackers in a day for a few hours. Please allow Delhi children to be happy for a day. Don’t choke this festival like this.”

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga claimed the Delhi government had earlier banned Chhath puja on the Yamuna riverbank and was now trying to prevent bursting crackers on Diwali.

On Sunday, Minister Rai said emissions from firecrackers are extremely dangerous especially for children, women and the elderly. “Our priority is to save lives. We are not interested in politics over firecrackers. Some people even moved the Supreme Court over the issue. There is no scope of a debate after the apex court’s decision in the matter,” he said.

The Supreme Court had Thursday turned down a petition by Tiwari seeking urgent hearing of a plea challenging the ban on firecrackers in Delhi. “Let people breathe clean air… spend your money on sweets,” it had said.