Crackdown on illegal LPG sale continues in Delhi; man arrested with 62 cylinders in Jamia Nagar

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a man in Jamia Nagar as part of their crackdown on the black marketing of LGP cylinders and seized 62 cylinders—48 filled and 14 used—along with a pickup van used for transporting the cylinders.

According to the police, they spotted a suspicious individual standing near a Tata Ace loaded with LPG cylinders in the Yamuna Pusta area on Monday. Upon questioning, he failed to produce any valid licence or authorisation for selling the gas cylinders.

The police identified the arrested accused as Shahnawaz, a resident of Joga Bai Extension in Jamia Nagar. Hailing from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, he confessed that he was working with an associate named Mukesh, who owns the seized vehicle, according to the police.