Crackdown on illegal LPG sale continues in Delhi; man arrested with 62 cylinders in Jamia Nagar

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The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a man in Jamia Nagar as part of their crackdown on the black marketing of LGP cylinders and seized 62 cylinders—48 filled and 14 used—along with a pickup van used for transporting the cylinders.
According to the police, they spotted a suspicious individual standing near a Tata Ace loaded with LPG cylinders in the Yamuna Pusta area on Monday. Upon questioning, he failed to produce any valid licence or authorisation for selling the gas cylinders.
The police identified the arrested accused as Shahnawaz, a resident of Joga Bai Extension in Jamia Nagar. Hailing from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, he confessed that he was working with an associate named Mukesh, who owns the seized vehicle, according to the police.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said a search of the vehicle led to the recovery of the 62 LPG cylinders. “During initial interrogation, the accused revealed that he had been selling the cylinders illegally to local residents without issuing receipts, aiming to make quick profits,” Tiwari said.
Shahnawaz disclosed that the cylinders were sourced from near an Indane gas agency in Laliyani village, Meerut, and transported to Delhi, the police said, adding that he had brought around 70 cylinders from Uttar Pradesh a day before and sold them at inflated prices in Jamia Nagar.
A case has been registered under the Essential Commodities Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Jamia Nagar police station. Efforts are underway to arrest Mukesh.
On Monday, the police said they raided five places across Delhi and arrested as many people allegedly involved in the black marketing, refilling, and illegal sale of LPG cylinders.
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