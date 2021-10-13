CR Park celebrates Pujo — with home delivered bhog, online broadcasts

Barricades for visitors, home delivery of bhog, and live broadcasts of the pujo on YouTube and Facebook, are common to most pujo pandals in the city this year.

At CR Park’s Kali Mandir, the pandals and the idols were just as ornate as ever. However, instead of walking around, visitors could only enter in a line, pay their respects, and leave in a line.

Boundaries to ensure that visitors come and go in a line along with a separate entrance and exit were in place, while sanitisers were at the entry point.

Most visitors were dressed in new clothes, as they would any other year. But instead, neither did they did linger to participate in anjali and other rituals nor eat bhog inside the temple complex. They prayed and then walked ahead. Many stopped to take photos with the pandal in the background.

While bhog is made inside the complex, 14 different collection points have been set up in CR Park.

Prodip Ganguly, Secretary, CR Park Kali Mandir Society, said people pre-book the bhog and then pick it up from one of the distribution points. “Around 20 people are involved in making and packing the bhog. One person is in-charge of each of the centres,” he said.

On Tuesday afternoon, around 600 were delivered in tiffins.

On their Facebook page, the committee shared a list of guidelines that were made keeping the DDMA guidelines in mind. They asked visitors to maintain social distance, wear masks throughout the Darshan, and follow the signboards. No offerings are allowed this year.

Inside the temple complex, a board with photos of all the residents of CR Park who died of Covid was put up. Above the photos, it read, “homage to departed souls of CR Park during pandemic”.

At D Block in CR Park, the pujo was celebrated in full swing, but with just as many guidelines. The committee completed their 25th year and since it was their silver jubilee, they said that they did not want to compromise.

At least 40 workers were hired to make, pack and deliver bhog to those in nearby areas. The bhog, which comprised khichdi, three types of sabzi, chutney and payesh, were distributed to the houses in e-rickshaws.

The rituals were live-streamed on their Facebook and YouTube channels.

Inside the Kali Mandir complex and inside the D block ground, a tank has been made for immersion. The Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) tanks were made because the DDMA guidelines do not permit the visarjan process outside their complexes.

For ‘barir pujos’ too, which are celebrated on a smaller scale with friends and families, a lot of planning and organisation was required this year. In Block E of CR Park, the Roy family was glad that they could organise the pujo after a one-year gap due to the pandemic last year.

Dattaa Roy, one of the organisers said, “This year, when we sent out invites, we asked people to tell us when they would come and at what time so that it does not get crowded all at once.”