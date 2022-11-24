Central Vista’s Executive Enclave contract awarded to L&T

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has awarded the contract for construction of the Executive Enclave as a part of the Central Vista redevelopment to Larsen and Toubro Ltd.(L&T) at Rs 1,189 crore, the department tweeted Thursday.

“The CPWD awarded the contract for construction of Executive Enclave, New Delhi, to Larsen and Toubro Ltd. at 10.44% below the estimated cost put to tender, amounting to Rs 1,189 crore on November 15, 2022. The construction firm is required to complete the work within 24 months,” the CPWD said.

#CPWD awarded the contract for #construction of Executive Enclave, New Delhi to Larsen and Toubro Ltd., at 10.44% below the estimated cost put to tender, amounting to Rs. 1189 crore on November 15, 2022. The construction firm is required to complete the work within 24 months. pic.twitter.com/W1keg09OTm — CPWD (@CPWDGOV) November 24, 2022

In an update on its official website, the CPWD said the contract was awarded “after consultation with stakeholders and consideration of strategic issues involved”. The company was not the lowest bidder for the project when the CPWD opened bids in July.

According to Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry and CPWD officials, there was a delay in allotting the contract as there were security concerns with regard to the lowest bidder, Hyderabad-based DEC Infrastructure. Whereas the other two bidders, L&T and Tata Projects were already carrying out strategic projects — the construction of three buildings of the Common Central Secretariat and the new Parliament respectively. Now, L&T has been awarded the contract for the same amount as quoted by DEC.

The Executive Enclave is proposed to be constructed on the south of South Block and would include the Prime Minister’s Office, a conference centre named India House, the Cabinet Secretariat and the National Security Council Secretariat.