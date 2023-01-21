scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Fire breaks out at Connaught Place restaurant, no injuries reported

A fire that broke out at SinCity restaurant was doused at around 11 am after eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said.

A total of eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was doused around 11 am and cooling operations were underway, Garg added. (ANI)
A fire broke out at SinCity restaurant at Connaught Place’s F Block in the early hours of Saturday, fire officials said, adding that no injuries were reported to any staff.

Delhi Fire Service Chief Atul Garg said that a fire call was received from Connaught Place at around 8.52 am that a fire had broken out at SinCity restaurant, which was located on the first floor of the building.

A total of eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was doused around 11 am and cooling operations were underway, Garg added.

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 12:09 IST
