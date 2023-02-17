Connaught Place set to be car-free this Sunday as NDMC relaunches Raahgiri Days

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to re-launch the ‘Raahgiri Days’ programme in Connaught Place from Sunday under the G20 theme.

“The Raahgiri programme is being relaunched under the theme of G20 for creating sustainable and liveable cities, with a focus on sustainable mobility. The G20 theme is a call for action, to create sustainable and safer cities, and Raahgiri Day aligns perfectly with this goal,” said an NDMC official.

Raahgiri Day is a concept that began in 2013 and is a car-free citizens’ initiative that advocates safe, accessible and inclusive public streets where people can walk to nearby markets and children can walk to nearby schools safely.

This will be the first of a series of Raahgiri Days to be hosted at Connaught Place post the Covid-19 pandemic. It will be conducted as part of Delhi Police Week (February 16-22) under the theme of road safety, including focus on walkability and women’s safety. During these events, the Connaught Place market area will be transformed into a car-free zone, allowing residents to participate in a range of activities, including yoga classes, Zumba, sports zones, games, music, dance and even educational programmes on various topics like road safety.

“The Raahgiri Day is a way to experientially show people that streets are not just made for cars by reclaiming our streets and using them for community leisure activities. It is a day that inspires people to collectively reimagine and reinvent the street as a public space and as the heart of every community,” said officials.

The NDMC further appealed to all Delhi residents to participate in the event on February 19 at Connaught Place and take part in the relaunch of Raahgiri Day. “This is a unique opportunity to make a difference in our community, to enjoy the roads in a new way, and to help create a more sustainable, safe, and walkable city for everyone,” said a senior official adding that the event is being organised in collaboration with Delhi Police and other organisations.