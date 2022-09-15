scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Delhi: Connaught Place and Saket to soon get microbreweries

In Saket, 10 microbreweries will open under the L-11 licence, and some are also expected to open in Connaught Place and other places from October 1. 

Officials added that another entity's Royal Plaza hotel is also under consideration, and Diwan spirits has been approved to sell draught beer.

Delhiites who currently travel to Gurgaon or Noida for freshly brewed beer can now get it in Delhi itself. The Excise department has given two licences for microbreweries and draught beer in a Saket mall as well as in Central Delhi.

According to officials, five entities have applied for microbrewery licences, of which two have been approved. The remaining three are also set to be approved soon.

“There were provisions for microbreweries and draught beer under the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 but they were not implemented as the revised terms and conditions under the new policy were not notified on time. However, under the old excise regime, we have approved terms and conditions and are allowing microbreweries to be set up in Delhi. We received five applications for microbreweries and two have been given permission. It takes about 15 days to set up a plant, so, hopefully, people will have fresh beer in Delhi from the first week of October,” said a senior Excise department official.

“Currently, the microbrewery was not operational in Delhi. Many people prefer fresh beer and this will create revenue and people will have options,” said an official.

Explained

Licence fee

The license fee for setting up a microbrewery for installed capacity up to 500 litres per day is Rs 2,50,000, as per Delhi excise rules. Officials, however, said that the price of beer will not be decided. The restaurants/licencees will decide and fix the price for brewery beer.

Further, with new terms and conditions, more companies/ restaurants/hotels having  L-16, L-17, L-18  and L-19 licences can apply to establish microbreweries at hotels, restaurants, and airports, and the interested companies or hotel/restaurants owners will have to apply for L-11 licences for retail vend of beer.

Further, as per conditions, a microbrewery may be set up where draught beer is manufactured and it is served to the customers for consumption on the premises with an installed capacity of not more than 500 litres per day, subject to clearance by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

The proposed microbrewery should be set up in permanent buildings. Currently, there is only one restaurant at Connaught Place that serves microbrewery beer at a cost of Rs 300 for 330 millilitres.

