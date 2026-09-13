From CP to Akshardham, delegates, kin venture out to explore Delhi

Louise Araneta-Marcos, wife of Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr, at the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya on Saturday. (Photo courtesy: Prime Minister's Museum and Library)

From the summit halls to temple premises, coffee shops and markets, visiting delegates and their families on Saturday got a taste of Delhi beyond the formal BRICS schedule.

In the afternoon, Belarus Foreign Affairs Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov and his delegation stepped out for a visit to the Akshardham temple. He arrived around 4 pm and spent about an hour-and-a-half there, leaving around 5.30 pm. Security arrangements were put in place for the visit.

The diplomatic crowd also made its way to some of the Capital’s shopping and cultural destinations. Delegates from both Brazil and Russia visited the Khan Market.

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“Some of the delegates from Brazil visited Khan Market yesterday. Today, again we were able to host a few delegates from Russia,” said Sanjeev Mehra, president of the Khan Market Traders Association. But the security cordon meant traders had little opportunity to interact with the visitors, he added.