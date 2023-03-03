On ‘cow hug day’ celebrations, Delhi High Court says can’t interfere

The Delhi High Court Friday refused to entertain a plea challenging February 10 notification of Animal Welfare Board of India withdrawing its decision to celebrate cow hug day on February 14, stating that its a policy decision and cannot be interfered with.

A single judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh while hearing the matter remarked, “The celebration of any particular event by the AWBI is surely within the domain of said board and the government. The same cannot be interfered with in a petition under Article 226.”

Questioning the petitioner’s counsel, Justice Singh said, “How can the court say that you celebrate cow hug day on a particular day?”

The petitioner, Kolishetty Shiva Kumar, has stated in the plea that he is a former Member of Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam Board at Tirumala and Chairman of Yuga Thulasi Foundation, Hyderabad, which is a spiritual organisation. He moved the HC seeking a direction to the AWBI and the Centre to restore implementation of its February 6 order which called for celebrating cow hug day.

The plea states that Kumar is a supporter of the initiative and had made arrangements for conducting the event in a massive manner, but the AWBI withdrew the February 6 notification on February 10 “without specifying any reason which resulted in hurting sentiments of many Indians along with petitioner,” the plea states. According to Kumar, the sudden withdrawal of the notification without specifying any reason is “unjust, arbitrary, and contrary to Article 14, 21, and 48 of the Constitution of India”.

The plea refers to Directive Principles of State Policy to state that Articles 48, 48A, and 51A(g) provides for the state to make efforts for banning cow slaughter and provides for protection of animals and wildlife. “With their combined reading, one can see that the Articles provide for protection of animals and wildlife, especially cows and promoting cows by the way given in the notification Dated 6.2.2023 will help in fulfilling the objective,” the plea states.

The plea also states that notification issued on February 6 “is not a minor and unimportant act”. The plea asserts that the notification was issued after duly

obtaining the approval of competent authority and in the “direction of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying”.