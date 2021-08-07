Amid ‘shortage’ of doses, no vaccination at government sites in Gurgaon tomorrow

Covid vaccination at government sites in Gurgaon will be halted Sunday for the second time in a fortnight after the health department cited a “shortage” of vaccine doses, although the district received a stock of 14,000 Covishield doses Saturday.

“No Covid vaccination at the government vaccination sites tomorrow i.e. 08.08.2021, including for foreign travellers,” read a statement issued by the district administration on Saturday evening. The last time the inoculation was called off for a day was July 25.

According to officials, although a stock of 14,000 Covishield vaccines was received Saturday, they are waiting for further stocks and expect to resume the inoculation drive Monday. “If we conduct the vaccination Sunday, we will not have stock to for Monday. Instead, we are stopping the drive for a day,” said civil surgeon Dr Virender Yadav.

Saturday, 11,895 people received their first dose of the vaccine and 10,115 received their second dose in Gurgaon.

The civil surgeon had, earlier this week, directed both government and private hospitals to step up vaccinations in the district. He had also stated that all health workers and frontline workers in the district would be vaccinated by August 15. Furthermore, to encourage more people to get vaccinated, he directed private hospitals to set up camps to administer second doses at the same places where they set up camps to administer the first doses.