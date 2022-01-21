Precaution doses administered daily in Delhi drop by nearly 6k this week

Fewer precautionary doses have been administered in the capital this week, dropping to a daily average of 15,215 shots, as per data on the government’s CoWin portal. In comparison, 21,106 shots were administered on average each day, barring Sunday, during the previous week when the drive was first opened up for the third dose of the vaccine.

The total number of doses administered per day in Delhi also dropped below the 1 lakh-mark over the last two days. Delhi has been vaccinating over 1 lakh persons each day this month – averaging 1,33,130 shots a day – even crossing the 2 lakh-mark once on January 6, as per the data.

The Centre on Thursday said that high uptake in vaccination has resulted in a less severe third wave, with fewer hospitalisations and deaths.

Delhi has so far administered one dose of the vaccine to 100% of the adult population and the second dose to 80.5%. In the eleven days since the drive began for the precaution dose, Delhi has immunised 19.5% of the eligible population.

At the national level, 63% of the 35 lakh healthcare workers eligible for the precaution dose, 58% of the eligible 33 lakh frontline workers, and 39% of the eligible 47.8 lakh people over the age of 60 years with comorbidities have received it.

Nearly 2.4 lakh healthcare workers, 3.5 lakh frontline workers, and an estimated 3.8 lakh people over the age of 60 with co-morbidities are eligible for the precaution dose in Delhi.

Vaccination in children between the ages of 15 and 17 years has been faster, with Delhi administering 7,08,027 doses since the drive was opened for them on January 3. This translates to 68% of the eligible persons having received the vaccine – higher than the national average of 52% eligible children who have received their first dose.

The pace of vaccination in the country had shot up towards the end of June last year after the central government once again started procuring vaccines from manufacturers and distributing it to the states. The Centre purchases 75% of all vaccine doses manufactured in the country, with the remaining 25% going to private sector hospitals.

In June-end, Delhi crossed the 2 lakh-mark on several days using stocks remaining for those above the age of 45 years for immunising all adults. The pace slowed again the next month with the city running into shortages.